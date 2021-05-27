For the drive home in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
