May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.