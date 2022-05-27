Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
