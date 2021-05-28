 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts