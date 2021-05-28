May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.