May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

