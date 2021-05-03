Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
