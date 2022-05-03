 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

