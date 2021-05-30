May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.