This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Munster area w…
For the drive home in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Munster f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. W…
It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Pla…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It s…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees…