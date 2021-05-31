For the drive home in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Munster. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a pl…
Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Munster area w…
For the drive home in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Munster f…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. W…
It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Pla…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared …
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in th…