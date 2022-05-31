 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts