Munster's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
