May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

