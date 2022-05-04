 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

