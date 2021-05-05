 Skip to main content
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

