May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.