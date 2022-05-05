This evening's outlook for Munster: Rain. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
