May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

