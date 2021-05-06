Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is s…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…