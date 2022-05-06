 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts