Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
