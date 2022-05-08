 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Munster. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

