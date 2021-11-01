 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

