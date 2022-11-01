 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts