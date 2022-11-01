Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
