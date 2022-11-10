This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
