 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts