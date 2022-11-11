Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
