Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.