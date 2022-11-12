Munster's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
