Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

