This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
This evening in Munster: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. I…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. T…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…