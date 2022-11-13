Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.