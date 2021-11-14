This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumula…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. T…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
This evening in Munster: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster pe…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…