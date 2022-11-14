Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
