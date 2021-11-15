 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

