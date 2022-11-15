 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Munster Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

