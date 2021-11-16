For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
