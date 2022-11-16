Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.