 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts