For the drive home in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumula…
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Monday, with temperatures i…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster pe…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lo…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…