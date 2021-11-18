Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.