Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.