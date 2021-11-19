 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts