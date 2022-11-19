 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

