Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.