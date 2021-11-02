This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
