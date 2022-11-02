Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.