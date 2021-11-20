 Skip to main content
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

