For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Monday, with temperatures i…
This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumula…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lo…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…