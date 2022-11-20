This evening in Munster: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
