Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

