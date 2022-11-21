Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.