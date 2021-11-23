This evening in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
This evening in Munster: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%…