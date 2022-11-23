 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

