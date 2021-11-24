 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts