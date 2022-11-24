Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds W …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. There is a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.