For the drive home in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
