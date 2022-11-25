For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
