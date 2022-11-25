Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.