Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

