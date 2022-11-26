This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
